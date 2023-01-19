COUNCILS and council decisions are at the forefront of this week’s Cornish Times with plenty of debate to be had.
There’s a report on the drop-in meeting held at Liskeard’s Public Hall on Monday about the proposed new Cornwall Council Service Hub that is set to be located in the Cattle Market car park, while we hear from Cornwall Councillors Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe as well as local residents on Cornwall Council’s proposals for new pricing structures at their own car parks.
There’s also reaction from Menheniot Parish Council and Liskeard Town Council as a decision is made on what boundary the new Tencreek housing development will come under.
Elsewhere in Liskeard, the leisure centre cafe is set to re-open, while down in Looe, the final mortar bank in the town – Lloyds – prepares to close.
As ever there’s the latest Westminster column from Conservative South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray, plus all the community news including news of the Lions Club of St Austell receiving more than £2,700 from residents for their Christmas Santa sleighs and Linkinhorne have a connection to a rather famous song.
A new network of churches to offer solace and sanctuary, known as ‘Celtic Quiet Places’, is announced.
Read all about it inside as well as photographs of churches from the local area.
Elsewhere, a family are fundraising to provide more lifesaving equipment after the near-death of their teenage son and senior citizens in Callington celebrate the New Year at a Lions’ party.
There’s also pictures and results from the latest round of the Primary Schools Cross-Country League at Cotehele plus much more.