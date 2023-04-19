Alison Gribble and Pat Mallett, both members of the Cornwall County Federation of Women’s Institutes’ Cookery and Craft Committee, are holding two cookery demonstrations, entitled “What’s in my Trolley for Spring?”
The first of these took place on Tuesday, April 18, at the Coad’s Green Village Hall.
Alison used more traditional ingredients and Pat used ingredients that have appeared on the shelves in more recent times. Both cooks managed to magically produce a three course meal in an hour and a very appreciative audience of nearly fifty WI members from the north and east of the county were invited to sample the results.
Alison’s menu consisted of Crispy Bacon and Cheese Salad, Pork with Mushrooms, followed by ‘Lemon Crunch Pie’, whilst Pat’s menu consisted of cardamom chicken, ‘Nduja Pasta and chickpeas, with daramel dessert to follow.
It was a very enjoyable evening as both cooks told anecdotes and had a humorous repartee and banter between the two of them, which kept their audience hugely entertained.
Alison and Pat, both members of the Coads Green WI, will hold their second demonstration at Carnon Downs on May 4 to another packed house.