What’s cooking in November?

Wednesday 2nd November 2022 7:00 am
The monthly gig guide for East Cornwall from Phluid FM

Our top picks at a glance:

Thursday 3 - Billy Smash, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 4 - The Stowes, Bar Silo, Golant

Mo Slim Stompers, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 5 - Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington

Opium, Social Club, Saltash

Tankus the Henge, The Social, Liskeard

Daddy Long Legs, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday 6 – Fastlane, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 11 - Horse with No Name, The Bullers, Looe

Sheelanagig, Bar Silo, Golant

The Darkside of Pink Floyd, The Social, Liskeard

Saturday 12 - Dave Rich, The Bullers, Looe

Fastlane, Social Club, Callington

Hindsight, The Social, Liskeard

Sunday 13 - 3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe

Thursday 17 - Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 18 - Bare Jams, Bar Silo, Golant

The Guise, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 19 - Stargazer, Social Club, Callington

Sammy Jonas, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday 20 - Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe

Friday 25 - Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday 26 - Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe

The Morzim, Social Club, Callington

Devil Rain / Rudh

Mighty Revz, Fire Station, Liskeard

Fastlane, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday 27 - Cyderfex, The Bullers

In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm

To compliment the music, our Arts & Culture pick of this month is the Sterts Theatre production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat” running from the November 26 until December 10.

visit www.sterts.co.uk for more info and to book your tickets

For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk

