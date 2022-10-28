What’s cooking in November?
The monthly gig guide for East Cornwall from Phluid FM
Our top picks at a glance:
Thursday 3 - Billy Smash, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 4 - The Stowes, Bar Silo, Golant
Mo Slim Stompers, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 5 - Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
Opium, Social Club, Saltash
Tankus the Henge, The Social, Liskeard
Daddy Long Legs, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday 6 – Fastlane, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 11 - Horse with No Name, The Bullers, Looe
Sheelanagig, Bar Silo, Golant
The Darkside of Pink Floyd, The Social, Liskeard
Saturday 12 - Dave Rich, The Bullers, Looe
Fastlane, Social Club, Callington
Hindsight, The Social, Liskeard
Sunday 13 - 3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe
Thursday 17 - Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 18 - Bare Jams, Bar Silo, Golant
The Guise, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 19 - Stargazer, Social Club, Callington
Sammy Jonas, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday 20 - Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe
Friday 25 - Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 26 - Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe
The Morzim, Social Club, Callington
Devil Rain / Rudh
Mighty Revz, Fire Station, Liskeard
Fastlane, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday 27 - Cyderfex, The Bullers
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm
To compliment the music, our Arts & Culture pick of this month is the Sterts Theatre production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat” running from the November 26 until December 10.
visit www.sterts.co.uk for more info and to book your tickets
For more music and information visit fm.phluidrecords.co.uk
