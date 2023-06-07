With the Royal Cornwall Show on the horizon, those hoping to attend will be keenly watching what the weather has in store.
Despite keeping all eyes on potential weather, ticket-holders might be getting mixed messages, as the BBC and the Met Office report different forecasts.
So if you’re going to Royal Cornwall, here is what you could expect from the weather.
BBC.
Met Office
Time
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
07.00
Sunny
15°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
16°C
21% Chance of Rain
Slight Rain
16°C
50% Chance of Rain
Cloud
16°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Cloud
16°C
10% Chance of Rain
Heavy Cloud
17°C
10% Chance of Rain
08.00
Sunny
16°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
17°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Rain
17°C
54% Chance of Rain
Cloud
17°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
09.00
Sunny
18°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
18°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Rain
18°C
53% Chance of Rain
Cloud
18°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
10.00
Sunny
19°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Rain
19°C
17% Chance of Rain
Slight Rain
18°C
52% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Cloud
16°C
10% Chance of Rain
Heavy Cloud
18°C
10% Chance of Rain
11.00
Sunny
20°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sunny
20°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
40% Chance of Rain
Cloud
21°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
12.00
Sunny
21°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
21°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
39% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
22°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
13.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
39% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
22°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Cloud
23°C
10% Chance of Rain
Heavy Cloud
20°C
20% Chance of Rain
14.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
23°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
65% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
23°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
15.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
23°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
42% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
23°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
16.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sunny
23°C
0% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
19°C
37% Chance of Rain
Cloud
23°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Cloud
23°C
10% Chance of Rain
Sun and Rain
20°C
40% Chance of Rain
17.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
23°C
18% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
12% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
23°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
18.00
Sunny
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
13% Chance of Rain
Sun and Cloud
22°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported
19.00
Sunny
21°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
22°C
0% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
12% Chance of Rain
Cloud
22°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
10% Chance of Rain
Cloud
19°C
20% Chance of Rain
20.00
Sunny
20°C
0% Chance of Rain
Slight Cloud
21°C
23% Chance of Rain
Cloud
18°C
0% Chance of Rain
Cloud
21°C
<5% Chance of Rain
Not yet reported
Not yet reported