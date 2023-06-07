With the Royal Cornwall Show on the horizon, those hoping to attend will be keenly watching what the weather has in store. 

Despite keeping all eyes on potential weather, ticket-holders might be getting mixed messages, as the BBC and the Met Office report different forecasts.

So if you’re going to Royal Cornwall, here is what you could expect from the weather. 

BBC.

Met Office

Time

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

07.00

Sunny

15°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

16°C

21% Chance of Rain

Slight Rain

16°C

50% Chance of Rain

Cloud

16°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Cloud

16°C

10% Chance of Rain

Heavy Cloud

17°C

10% Chance of Rain

08.00

Sunny

16°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

17°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Rain

17°C

54% Chance of Rain

Cloud

17°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

09.00

Sunny

18°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

18°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Rain

18°C

53% Chance of Rain

Cloud

18°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

10.00

Sunny

19°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Rain

19°C

17% Chance of Rain

Slight Rain

18°C

52% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Cloud

16°C

10% Chance of Rain

Heavy Cloud

18°C

10% Chance of Rain

11.00

Sunny

20°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sunny

20°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

40% Chance of Rain

Cloud

21°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

12.00

Sunny

21°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

21°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

39% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

22°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

13.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

39% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

22°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Cloud

23°C

10% Chance of Rain

Heavy Cloud

20°C

20% Chance of Rain

14.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

23°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

65% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

23°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

15.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

23°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

42% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

23°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

16.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sunny

23°C

0% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

19°C

37% Chance of Rain

Cloud

23°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Cloud

23°C

10% Chance of Rain

Sun and Rain

20°C

40% Chance of Rain

17.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

23°C

18% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

12% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

23°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

18.00

Sunny

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

13% Chance of Rain

Sun and Cloud

22°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported

19.00

Sunny

21°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

22°C

0% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

12% Chance of Rain

Cloud

22°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

10% Chance of Rain

Cloud

19°C

20% Chance of Rain

20.00

Sunny

20°C

0% Chance of Rain

Slight Cloud

21°C

23% Chance of Rain

Cloud

18°C

0% Chance of Rain

Cloud

21°C

<5% Chance of Rain

Not yet reported

Not yet reported