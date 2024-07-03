Two centuries ago, Britain’s voting system was anything but inclusive. Underrepresentation and overrepresentation of certain boroughs was common, following a population boom during the industrial revolution, Manchester had more than 182,000 people living there, however, had no MPs of its own. Meanwhile, Cornwall had more than 190,000 residents and was represented by 42 seats in the Commons. As well as this, some constituencies were even bought and sold with the right to choose an MP included in the sale clause.