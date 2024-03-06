The highlight of the consultation will be a drop-in style public consultation exhibition on Easter Saturday (March 30) from 10am to 4pm at Ashtorre Rock, on the Saltash Waterside. The consultation event will coincide with a ‘public transport trial’ which will showcase some of the different methods of transport on land and water that are being explored as part of the final solution, including the opportunity to have a go in a tuk-tuk, ride a land train, take a journey around town in Saltash Red Bus and try a Beryl Bike, all for free.