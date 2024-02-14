CORNWALL is set for some more wet days this week, as the Met Office have issued a yellow rain warning.
The warning will be in place from 11am until 11.59pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 15).
A member of Kernow Weather Team explained: “During Thursday morning, a band of rain will slowly move over Cornwall from the southwest, however, during Thursday afternoon the rain will become persistent and heavy, at times.
“Further rain, on already saturated ground could lead to some localised flood and plenty of standing water on our road networks, we could see a further 15 to 20mm of rainfall widely with 30 to 40mm likely over higher ground. The rain will start to ease from the west after dark.”
A Met Office spokesperson added: “Rain could bring some disruption”.