THE South West is set for some wet days this week, as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning.
While areas in the north of the country have been forecast snow, things in Devon and Cornwall are looking much greyer, as the area has been issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Thursday (February 8) and Friday (February 9) this week.
The warning comes into force at 2am on Thursday and is set to end at 6am on Friday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Periods of heavy rain will bring the possibility of some disruption, particularly to transport.”
The weather report also details some of the things residents should expect during periods of heavy rain. These include:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses.
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.