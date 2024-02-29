Despite it being a wet, windy and chilly one, there were 452 starters and 452 finishers.
A spokesperson from the East Cornwall Harriers commented: “A very good turn out for the final event of the series.”
This was the fifth and final event of this cross-country season - previous races included Great Trethew, Lanhydrock, Cotehele, and Landrake Motox.
The next event will be the Newquay Team cross country finals in which teams and individuals have qualified for.
Race results
Year 3/4 girls -
1st - Theia Jones, Year 4, Burraton
2nd - Shara Ingleby, Year 4, Burraton
3rd - Imogen Hicks, Year 3, Callington
Year 3/4 boys -
1st - Connor Francome, Year 4, Lewannick
2nd - Jacob Sweeney, Year 4, Bishop Cornish
3rd - Jacob Philip, Year 4, Stoke Climsland
Year 5/6 girls -
1st - India Davies, Year 5, Dobwalls
2nd - Anna Gurney, Year 5, Landrake
3rd - Ava Buxton, Year 6, Brunel
Year 5/6 boys -
1st - Joseph Cox, Year 6, St Stephens
2nd - Rafe Jackon, Year 5, Looe
3rd - Barney Pothecary, Year 5, Looe
The Newquay qualifiers event will take place on March 25.