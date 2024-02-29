PRIMARY school pupils from all over Cornwall travelled to Liskeard last week to take part in the final cross country race of the season.

Despite it being a wet, windy and chilly one, there were 452 starters and 452 finishers.

A spokesperson from the East Cornwall Harriers commented: “A very good turn out for the final event of the series.”

This was the fifth and final event of this cross-country season - previous races included Great Trethew, Lanhydrock, Cotehele, and Landrake Motox.

The next event will be the Newquay Team cross country finals in which teams and individuals have qualified for.

Race results

Year 3/4 girls -

1st - Theia Jones, Year 4, Burraton

2nd - Shara Ingleby, Year 4, Burraton

3rd - Imogen Hicks, Year 3, Callington

Year 3/4 boys -

1st - Connor Francome, Year 4, Lewannick

2nd - Jacob Sweeney, Year 4, Bishop Cornish

3rd - Jacob Philip, Year 4, Stoke Climsland

Year 5/6 girls -

1st - India Davies, Year 5, Dobwalls

2nd - Anna Gurney, Year 5, Landrake

3rd - Ava Buxton, Year 6, Brunel

Year 5/6 boys -

1st - Joseph Cox, Year 6, St Stephens

2nd - Rafe Jackon, Year 5, Looe

3rd - Barney Pothecary, Year 5, Looe

The Newquay qualifiers event will take place on March 25.