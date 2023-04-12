On Friday I met with Barclays at their new community hub in the Liskerrett Community Centre on Varley Lane in Liskeard. It was good to meet with both the staff and the managers of the facility and to talk about the services they do provide. The hub does not deal with any cash but they explained that they have partnered with the Post Office who allow cash withdrawals and deposits to their accounts. The service does allow people to ask banking questions and deal with most non-cash services that the bank has to offer. They explained that they also assist people who find technology difficult to help them work their app so they can access day to day services. The facility is open on a Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am – 4.30pm. Appointments can be booked at events.uk.barclays/local/