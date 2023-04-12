Last week started with World Parkinson’s Day. I am a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group which looks at the support we give people with this disease.
Reportedly it is the fastest growing neuro condition in the world, affecting 145,000 in the UK alone and with over 40 symptoms, it affects everyone differently. I have met and had friends with those with Parkinson’s and I want to see what more can be done to help people with Parkinson’s.
Not being in Parliament last week due to recess allowed me to spend more time in the office doing surgeries and catching up with casework. If you would like to contact my office please do so on 01579 344428 or email me directly at [email protected]
On Thursday I met with ITV Westcountry as they were doing a focus on the Looe Flood Protection proposals. It is important that we move forward with a scheme to protect the town from flooding and I will continue to do all I can in Westminster to ensure that this moves forward.
On Friday I met with Barclays at their new community hub in the Liskerrett Community Centre on Varley Lane in Liskeard. It was good to meet with both the staff and the managers of the facility and to talk about the services they do provide. The hub does not deal with any cash but they explained that they have partnered with the Post Office who allow cash withdrawals and deposits to their accounts. The service does allow people to ask banking questions and deal with most non-cash services that the bank has to offer. They explained that they also assist people who find technology difficult to help them work their app so they can access day to day services. The facility is open on a Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am – 4.30pm. Appointments can be booked at events.uk.barclays/local/
On Friday I was also asked to attend the opening of the new Fully Charged eBike specialist store less than a 100 metres from my office on Barras Place. Fully Charged has been operating from it’s London bases over the past ten years and since 2021 they have been expanding. They explained that over the past twelve months the Cornwall operation has been operating, very successfully, on a mobile basis, offering eBike demos, delivery and service direct to homes and businesses and now they have opened a store in Liskeard. It was a pleasure to formally raise the Fully Charged flag at their new store and I would like to wish them every success.
On Saturday I was pleased to attend the wedding of Millbrook undertaker Jack Weekes and his bride Lucy Grant. It was a splendid day and I would like to wish them both every happiness for the future.
On Sunday I attended the blessing of the Royal British Standard in Torpoint. The event involves a march to St James Church where Father Michael Brown undertook the service and the blessing of the Standard. I would like to thank all those involved in organising the event.
Also on Sunday I attended a Conservative Party event at a supporters home in Anthony Village. It was good to catch up with so many Councillors and I would like to thank Cornwall Council cabinet member for the economy, Cllr Louis Gardner, for attending the event with me and for saying a few words on the activities of Cornwall Council.