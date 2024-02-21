Last Monday I met with Mark Spencer MP, the Fisheries Minister, regarding the situation with catching pollack. He informed me that he had found a way of compensating a few fishermen that mainly catch pollack and that they do so by line. Whilst I welcomed this small concession it will not help many of the fishermen affected in the South West and I pushed him to do more making it clear that many fishermen were going to suffer with the zero take rule on pollack.