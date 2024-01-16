I also met with the DEFRA Minister responsible for waste to discuss the changes to the disposal of household DIY waste. The Department has announced that a limited amount of this type of waste should be permitted free of charge. It seems that the Government had sent a message to local councils as long ago as 2016 that it was not acceptable to charge household for this, sadly the last administration at Cornwall Council decided to continue with these charges. It now seems that the Council has decided to reduce the number of sites who accept this type of waste and whilst the site at Saltash will accept limited household DIY waste free of charge, my constituents who use Connon Bridge will have to make the extra journey to St Austell or Saltash.