I was also pleased to visit the Looe May Fayre where I was able to visit the fantastic array of stalls including the lovely items produced by Michaela for her business Garden by the Sea. I was also pleased to have a bite to eat. It was really good to see the fire station open and I would like to thank the landlady and landlord from the Jolly Sailor, helped by Harbour Commissioner Megan Williams and other organisers, for this fantastic event. I was also pleased to catch up with some longstanding friends including Brian Galipeau of the East Looe Town Trust.