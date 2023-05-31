I spent time in both Callington and Pensilva, meeting constituents and asking for their views and concerns. It is important that constituents let me know their views or feel they can ask for my help. My Office in Liskeard is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm with a lunchtime closure between 12.30pm and 1.30pm and my staff are there to try to help. My email address is [email protected] and the phone number is 01579 344428.
One person I met was a local resident who operates the local speedwatch for many areas in South East Cornwall. He told me that they were very short of volunteers and if anyone would like to help this local voluntary group, please contact my Office using the details above and we will pass your details onto him.
I was also pleased to visit the Looe May Fayre where I was able to visit the fantastic array of stalls including the lovely items produced by Michaela for her business Garden by the Sea. I was also pleased to have a bite to eat. It was really good to see the fire station open and I would like to thank the landlady and landlord from the Jolly Sailor, helped by Harbour Commissioner Megan Williams and other organisers, for this fantastic event. I was also pleased to catch up with some longstanding friends including Brian Galipeau of the East Looe Town Trust.
I then popped along to the Green Man Festival at Mount Edgcumbe Park where there were a number of stalls and children’s entertainers and play equipment. It was also good to see some live entertainment on the stage for all to enjoy as well as refreshments. I was delighted to catch up with my local vicar Father Michael Brown who has recently retired and I would like to wish him well.
On Tuesday I went along to visit Copperfish in Looe. This local distillery has a fantastic operation in East Looe and I was delighted to see their plans for expansion. They are taking over a unit which is close to their original base in the East Looe Car Park in order expand their operation.
I was delighted to hear about their plans to open a visitor centre and also incorporate a personal distilling operation. The additional building, which is on the riverside, lends itself to a whole host of uses which Copperfish tell me they plan to utilise for the benefit of the town and hopefully attract more visitors to the area. I hope that this will compliment both the railway and also eventually the enhanced Harbour operations once the flood defence scheme is in place.