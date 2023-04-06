Last week I met with Great Western Railway and National Rail in Parliament. This enabled me to talk about a number of issues with our railways including timetable changes and infrastructure. I am keen to see more trains operating in Cornwall for the busy Summer months and to ensure that some of the beautiful train journeys we are lucky enough to enjoy are promoted to tourists. This is not just for promoting tourism but helps keep our roads running as well. I also asked about the much needed footbridge over the railway at Lostwithiel and hope to furnish readers with an update soon.