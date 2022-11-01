Westminster column with Sheryll Murray

On Thursday morning I asked a question about cyber security. Many websites went down in Ukraine when Russia invaded their country and I wanted to ensure that lessons have been learnt. Understandably the Minister could not go into too much detail but assured me that work on cyber attack is ongoing and is a priority.I also chaired an important session in Westminster Hall in the afternoon which included a debate on education for Colleges Week before meeting with a local mining company to discuss opportunities in the constituency.At the weekend I apologise for not coming back to Cornwall for the launch of the poppy appeal in many towns. I enjoy attending these events across the constituency. I can report that I became a god parent to Chloe Morris in Parliament on Saturday morning. I share an office with David Morris MP who is the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale and he asked me if I would accept this position. I was very honoured to be asked and look forward to this important role.