Westminster column with Sheryll Murray

One of the projects I am currently working on is bathing water quality in Calstock with local Parish Councillor Sophie Westwood. She approached me trying to get the local river designated as bathing water. This is a river I know well as my grandparents ran the local bakery in the village. I have circulated a survey to the village and look forward to the results and opinions from local people. If anyone from the area would like a copy of the survey please contact my office on 01579 344428 and I would be happy to send one.