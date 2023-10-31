Last weekend started for me with a silence at 11am on the 11th November at Sparrow Park in Torpoint with many others to mark the Armistice which ended World War I.
On Remembrance Sunday I paid my respects and laid a parliamentary wreath to our war dead of all wars in Torpoint in the morning and in Saltash in the afternoon. I would like to thank my husband Bob for laying a parliamentary wreath in Looe in the morning and in Callington in the afternoon. I would also like to thank my caseworker Lisa Sargeant for laying one in St Cleer, Cllr Jane Pascoe for laying one in Liskeard, Cllr Phil Seeva for laying one in Menheniot, former Lostwithiel Mayor Tim Hughes and his family for laying one in Lostwithiel and Ian Murray, the brother of my late husband Neil, for laying one at Maker where I laid Neil to rest. It was good to see so many people attend wreath laying services across the constituency especially due to the poor weather in the morning.
I also laid one in my home village of Millbrook on Saturday. On Thursday last week I met the Poppy Bus in Liskeard and gave them a wreath to be laid on the Great Western Railway War Memorial which stands on platform 1 at London Paddington station, commemorating the 2,500 employees of the Great Western Railway who were killed in World War I. Normally there is a Poppy train but because Network Rail is carrying out a multi-million pound programme to improve the signalling this had to be done by bus this year.
They gave the ultimate sacrifice and we remember them. Buying these wreaths allows Parliament to be represented and means I can give a personal donation to the Royal British Legion for their poppy appeal. I would like to thank the Royal British Legion for all they do to help our Veterans throughout the year.
In Parliament last week I placed a cross on behalf of South East Cornwall in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance in New Palace Yard. I also attended the first of His Majesty King Charles III Speech to open the next session of Parliament.
Back in the constituency a number of local schools where learning about the work of Parliament during Parliament Week. Nationally over a million mainly children take part in Parliament week which teaches them how Parliament works. Last week I visited St Mellion C of E Primary School, Calstock Community Primary School, Darite Primary School and Liskeard School & Community College. It was good to meet so many pupils and to hear from them. I feel it is very important that youngsters learn what Parliament is, what it does and how to get involved in our democratic system.
On Saturday I was able to attend a couple of fairs. I try to visit as many of these as I can to help local small businesses. On Saturday I visited the Winter Warmer Charity Fair at Pelynt Village Hall in aid of Cornwall Air Ambulance and The Poppy Appeal. I also attended the Torpoint Lions fair in the Town Hall.