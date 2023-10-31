On Remembrance Sunday I paid my respects and laid a parliamentary wreath to our war dead of all wars in Torpoint in the morning and in Saltash in the afternoon. I would like to thank my husband Bob for laying a parliamentary wreath in Looe in the morning and in Callington in the afternoon. I would also like to thank my caseworker Lisa Sargeant for laying one in St Cleer, Cllr Jane Pascoe for laying one in Liskeard, Cllr Phil Seeva for laying one in Menheniot, former Lostwithiel Mayor Tim Hughes and his family for laying one in Lostwithiel and Ian Murray, the brother of my late husband Neil, for laying one at Maker where I laid Neil to rest. It was good to see so many people attend wreath laying services across the constituency especially due to the poor weather in the morning.