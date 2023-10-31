Many constituents wrote to me about the consultation over the possibility of ticket office closures. In my constituency this affected Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway and of course Plymouth which so many constituents use. As I have previously written I raised issues relating to the help that many people need including those less able, those without the technical skills or connection to do this online and, in our area which heavily relies on tourists, give the support holidaymakers need. I raised my concerns with the Minister and I was pleased to get a letter from him last week stating, “Following further meetings with accessibility groups and the passenger bodies, it has become clear the ticket office proposals do not meet the high thresholds set by Ministers. The government has therefore communicated to the industry that ticket office reform should not proceed. I expect the train operating companies to now withdraw their proposals and for no ticket offices to close.” This is good news and I would like to thank all those who took part in the consultation.