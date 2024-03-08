Juliet Francombe is a Supervisor on the Tamar Bridge and described working in the control room, saying: “Working within the Bridge Control room team as a control room assistant and now a Bridge Supervisor I have learned so much about the structure, how it was built, the engineering behind the strengthening and widening project, kerb replacement, resurfacing, the undertaking of all maintenance requirements, and the many safety processes that need to be considered. No two days are the same, and there are always so many factors to consider!”