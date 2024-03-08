TAMAR crossings, the operator of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry has marked international women's day by celebrating some of the stories of the 28 women who work there.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings said: “We currently have 28 women working in a variety of roles within Tamar Crossings. These include Mechanical Assistant, Control Room Assistant, Control Room Relief, Bridge Supervisor, Customer Services Assistants, Support Services Manager , Support Services Assistant, Ferry Supervisor, Ferry Crew Cleaner/Relief, Ferry Collector Storekeeper, HR Adviser, Assistant Operations Manager, HR Manager, Customer Services Manager, and Visitor Experience Manager.
“At the beginning of this year we also welcomed our new Bridge Manager Coral Jonas. Coral is the first female Bridge Manager at Tamar Crossings and says she is already feeling at home.”
Collector / Mechanical Assistant Vanda Bardgett works on the Torpoint Ferry, and said: “Being a woman working in the engine room on the ferry is exciting as I am faced with a variety of challenges, which allows me to think methodically and use my problem solving skills”.
“Control Room Assistant Jade Marshall is delighted to be working at the Tamar Bridge. “The Tamar Bridge was iconic for me growing up. So as soon as an opportunity became available, I rose to it. With a degree in Computing, the use of information and technology that are in front of me daily are beyond fulfilling.
“Operating CCTV cameras, troubleshooting any technical problems within the plaza, whilst also using my skills and knowledge to introduce new approaches with tech rather than more traditional methods of pen and paper.”, she said.
Juliet Francombe is a Supervisor on the Tamar Bridge and described working in the control room, saying: “Working within the Bridge Control room team as a control room assistant and now a Bridge Supervisor I have learned so much about the structure, how it was built, the engineering behind the strengthening and widening project, kerb replacement, resurfacing, the undertaking of all maintenance requirements, and the many safety processes that need to be considered. No two days are the same, and there are always so many factors to consider!”