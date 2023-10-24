As many readers will know that the Safety of Fishermen is very close to my heart having lost my husband Neil in this way. I would like to thank Nigel Blazeby who is a trustee at The Seafarers’ Charity, Cor Blonk the Secretariat of the FISH Platform, Charles Blyth the Risk, safety and training lead at the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, Derek Cardno the marine safety and training officer at the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Chris Ranford the chief executive of the Cornish Fish Producers’ Organisation who made up the expert panel who added a lot to the debate.