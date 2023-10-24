I recently attended Torpoint & Rame Peninsula Lion’s Club Table Top Sale in Torpoint Town Hall to support local charities and businesses.
It was good to catch up with local Lions Steve Murray and Dave Rosson to be able to thank them for all they do for the local community at the event. Don’t worry there is another table top sale planned on Saturday 11th November from noon to 4pm.
I am sorry to see flooding happen again in the constituency. Over the weekend I was sent information from the Environment Agency (EA) saying a number of properties have been flooded in both Looe and Polperro.
I have been assured that the EA has operational teams and a community liaison officer in the affected area. They will report impacts to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs via the national flood duty manager.
I was assured that there was a ‘Field Team’ in Lostwithiel with sufficient field teams on standby bolstered by field incident support officers working 24/7. Their emergency number is 03300 416565. This has re-enforced to me the need to get better flood defences in these areas.
I will continue working with the government to make this a reality. I would ask those affected to please contact my office both so I can raise the effect this flooding is having on local people with the government. As always, my office is there to help people where they can.
Last week in Parliament I firstly chaired a debate in Westminster Hall and then chaired a meeting of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Sea Safety.
As many readers will know that the Safety of Fishermen is very close to my heart having lost my husband Neil in this way. I would like to thank Nigel Blazeby who is a trustee at The Seafarers’ Charity, Cor Blonk the Secretariat of the FISH Platform, Charles Blyth the Risk, safety and training lead at the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, Derek Cardno the marine safety and training officer at the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Chris Ranford the chief executive of the Cornish Fish Producers’ Organisation who made up the expert panel who added a lot to the debate.
I now plan to take a lot of what was raised to the government to hopefully help make this incredibly dangerous job safer.
After this meeting I was able to quiz the Rt Hon Dr Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State and Tamara Finkelstein, Permanent Secretary both of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on a number of topics as part of Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.
Also in Parliament I attended an event to mark World Stroke Day.
Over the years I have known many people who have suffered a stroke not least in my role working for the local doctors before becoming an MP.
Recently a good friend of mine suffered a stroke and I have been visiting him to see how he is getting on.
The Stroke Association who hosted the event estimated that 2,668 people in the constituency have experienced a stroke and that nationally one happens every five minutes.
I would like to thank the Stroke Association for their report and will be raising this issue during my regular meeting with the local NHS.