My week started on Monday in Lostwithiel where I attended a public meeting called by the local dentists based in Brunel Quays. They told us that whilst they were committed to provide care through the NHS, they were having issues with funding, fewer dentists and increased costs. As a result they said they are focusing their NHS care on, “children under 18, patients over 80, without complex dental restorations such as dental implants, patients with medical conditions that may impact on their ability to maintain their dental health and patients on the NHS waiting list, and referred patients who need urgent care”.