My week started last week with the official ceremony welcoming the new vicar to my local parish.
Rev Jo Northey has become the oversight minister for 13 churches covering the Benefice of Maker with Rame, Millbrook, St John and Torpoint and the Benefice of St Germans with Antony and Sheviock. The Bishop of St Germans, the Rt Rev Hugh Nelson, led the service with the Ven Kelly Betteridge, Archdeacon of Bodmin. The service was held at the Church Of All Saints in Millbrook and was very well attended by worshippers from right across the area. I would like to wish Rev Jo Northey the very best with her new role. It was nice to be able to formally welcome her as part of the service and was able to say that I was both christened and confirmed in the church.
I spent quite a bit of time in my Liskeard office during the week meeting with constituents and having meetings. On Thursday I went out to visit the Tamar Valley Donkey Sanctuary. There is no doubt that the new cameras have slowed traffic along the main road in St Ann’s Chapel but the road outside the sanctuary still has a 60mph limit and no footpath. I have written to Cornwall Council to ask them for a meeting to discuss the situation.
This week I received a letter from South West Water letting me know that at last they were going to end the hose pipe ban for my constituents on the 24th September. Unfortunately it has hardly been the driest Summer and it is concerning that the hose pipe ban has now been in place for over a year. I met with South West Water earlier in the year and asked them about the actions they are taking to improve supply so that if we do face a particularly dry year that we do have a resilient supply.
On Saturday it was good to continue knocking on doors in the constituency to hear what people think. This time I was out in Lostwithiel with my team. I would like to thank the residents for the issues they raised in particular concerning the roads, footpaths and verges which I will raise with the council.
After the canvass I visited the Great Trethew Vintage Rally. It is always a highlight of the annual calendar and was very impressed by the wide range of vehicles and stalls on show. The event raises much needed funds for local charities and I would like to thank the Gilbard family for making their field available for this great annual occasion. One of the vehicles, a 1937 Steam Roller built by Marshall Sons and Co, was known as Toby. He was just one of the hundreds of fantastic vehicles on show.
I also attended the St Cleer Gardening Club Summer Show. The array of exhibits included photography, artwork, baking, jam making and craftwork as well as the expected flowers and vegetables grown in their gardens. We certainly have some skilled gardeners, cooks and artists in St Cleer as the quality was exceptional. Whilst I was unable to eat the exhibits I was able to have a fantastic home made Victoria sponge with a cup of coffee. It was very well attended and it was good to see so many of the community taking part.