Rev Jo Northey has become the oversight minister for 13 churches covering the Benefice of Maker with Rame, Millbrook, St John and Torpoint and the Benefice of St Germans with Antony and Sheviock. The Bishop of St Germans, the Rt Rev Hugh Nelson, led the service with the Ven Kelly Betteridge, Archdeacon of Bodmin. The service was held at the Church Of All Saints in Millbrook and was very well attended by worshippers from right across the area. I would like to wish Rev Jo Northey the very best with her new role. It was nice to be able to formally welcome her as part of the service and was able to say that I was both christened and confirmed in the church.