Westminster column: MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray
Sheryll at the Conservative Conference
Subscribe newsletter
I would like to congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming the Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.
Its no secret that he was not my first choice but I do wish him well in his new role and will work with him to get the best for South East Cornwall and will continue to push the government for improvements to the area.
u u u
Last week started with me hosting a report from the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations in Parliament. The report outlined the concern of fisherman that their traditional fishing grounds are being squeezed by the expansion of offshore wind and marine protected areas.
I would like to thank the fisheries Minister Mark Spencer for attending this meeting so he could hear first hand these concerns.
Last week in my role on Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee we quizzed Henry Dimbleby who is the Lead Non-Executive Director, DEFRA and author of the National Food Strategy.
This was part of the Committee’s Food security inquiry.
I then donned a ‘Loud’ shirt for Loud Shirt Day. The Day highlights the work of Auditory Verbal UK that works to get children under 5 access to Auditory Verbal therapy.
I then attended a briefing of the Looe Flood Defence and Regeneration Scheme Briefing. It was good to get a briefing on the views of local people and look forward to an update from the further consultation which took place at the weekend.
On Wednesday I chaired a couple of important debates in Westminster Hall. The second was particularly important to Cornwall as it was entitled Energy support for off-grid homes.
This is an issue I have been raising myself on a regular basis.
On Thursday I met with Baroness Vere in her role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in charge of local transport. I raised the important issue of support for cross Tamar bus travel.
Often the government gives support for transport within Cornwall but I want to see equal support for those that need to get to Plymouth and Devon.
After a number of meetings on Friday it was a pleasure to attend a Trafalgar Dinner in Maker with Rame Community Hall. The main speaker was Captain Jane Roe RN as the Commanding Officer of HMS Raleigh. It was good to be able to welcome her to her new role.
u u u
It was good to catch up with many Conservative colleagues in Cornwall on Saturday at a Conference where we were able to discuss a number of party related issues.
In the evening it was a real pleasure to attend a fundraising ball in aid of Cancer Research.
The way the Torpoint Town Council hall was decorated for Halloween was truly spectacular and I would like to thank everyone involved for a very enjoyable evening.
On Sunday after the BBC Politics Show I attended a birthday party for Barbara Ellis who had died earlier in the year.
Barbara was a local artist and was wife of local Councillor Bernie Ellis. We celebrated her life, swapped the many happy memories and donated to cancer research.
I then caught up with the former Member of Parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Oliver Colvile, before heading back to London for what will be an interesting week.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |