CORNWALL Council’s Trading Standards team have launched a new online reporting website, allowing young people to share information about shops that are selling vapes to under-18s.
VapeANON.com allows youngsters to pass on information about shops breaking the law anonymously to Trading Standards.
The website was developed after concerns were raised about vaping within schools across the county - with youngsters asking for more to be done to tackle the issue.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder responsible for Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: “This reporting tool allows young people to share information entirely anonymously. This will help our Trading Standards team gather intelligence about the sale of vapes to children and young people.
“I urge all businesses to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities regarding the sale of age-restricted products. They can do this by accessing a toolkit free of charge from proofofage.org.uk.
“Where required, we will take action against retailers who are not complying with the law.”
Trading Standards have also produced stickers promoting VapeANON.com that will be put up around schools. The stickers include a QR code which links directly to the website via smartphones. Alternatively, you can type www.vapeanon.com into your browser to access the site. All information supplied is entirely anonymous.
Supplying vapes containing nicotine to anyone under the age of 18 is against the law.
Information submitted regarding shops or online retailers will be reviewed by the Council’s Trading Standards team – with any information regarding the sale of vapes containing illicit substances will be shared with the police.
Cllr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for Public Health at Cornwall Council, added: “While vaping is a great way to quit or cut down smoking, it is not suitable for children and young people. Their developing lungs and brains mean they are more sensitive to its effects.”