RECENTLY members of Torpoint & Rame Lions Club, together with other notable organisations, put forward the funds for a brand new water refill station in the Benodet Park, Torpoint.
This was a project put forward in conjunction with Torpoint Environmental Action Group, Sea-Changers and Our Only World.
The station will provide clean drinking water to all who need it.
The project took several months to complete with donations coming from Torpoint & Rame Lions Club, CHAT, Team Raleigh and Friends of Thanckes Park with permission from Cornwall Council and valuable assistance from Torpoint Town Council.
The water station finally made its debut recently with representatives from all those organisations taking part.