Water finally restored to town’s nineteenth century fountain

After a gap of several years a water supply has been reinstated to the Fountain on Liskeard’s Parade.

The historic Fountain was constructed in 1871 and was designed by Liskeard architect Henry Rice. This beautiful granite structure has been at the centre of Liskeard life for 150 years. Presented to the town by the then Mayor, Michael Loam, in memory of his father, who had been involved in the invention of the Man Engine, a revolutionary device that allowed miners to travel safely up and down mine shafts.

Sadly, the Parade area including the Fountain fell victim to some anti-social behaviour over the Jubilee weekend and the Town Council are making some small changes to the water feature as a result. Local residents are reminded that the water is definitely not drinkable as the fountain effect is generated by a recirculating pump and the water is not treated or filtered in any way.

The Mayor Councillor Simon Cassidy said: “People asked if the fountain could be restored to working order. Today we have delivered on this and brought it back into its intended use.”

The project was a joint initiative between the Town Council, who own the Fountain, and Liskeard Town Forum.

David Ambler, chair of Liskeard Town Forum, said: “Liskeard Town Forum is proud to see the restoration of water to The Parade water fountain. The teamworking between the Liskeard Town Forum and Liskeard Town Council shows how working genuinely, and openly, together, can really deliver benefits for the town. The fountain is such an important feature of The Parade, and I hope everyone will enjoy the sound of running water for generations to come. If residents of Liskeard have ideas for other projects to help regenerate the town, then the forum would love to hear them. Come along to our meetings share your thoughts, and together we can help improve Liskeard.”