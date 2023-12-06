CONTINUING an age old tradition, a National Trust house in South East Cornwall has set up its annual Christmas garland for the 67th year — featuring 25,000 flowers.
Every year Cotehele’s gardeners build a 60ft display from thousands of flowers grown on the estate in Cornwall.
The tradition dates back to 1956 and the garland adorns the Great Hall throughout the holiday season. This year’s garland within the Great Hall, opens daily until Sunday, January 7. The hall will be closed on December 25 and 26.