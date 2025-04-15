WARRENS Bakery, the world’s oldest Cornish pasty producer, has unveiled its new spring product line-up, featuring a bold twist on a classic: the Steak & Cornish Blue Pasty.
This innovative offering combines tender beef with the award-winning Cornish Blue Cheese. The result is a rich, savoury pasty that pays homage to Cornwall’s culinary heritage while introducing a fresh flavour profile.
Other items on the new line-up include a Coconut Dahl Curry Pasty, Sweet Chilli Gourmet Sausage Roll, Lemon & White Praline Doughnut and Lemon and White Chocolate Blondie.
There are also a number of Easter treats on offer, including sweetly decorated Gingerbread Chicks and Bunnies, along with traditional Hot Cross Buns, Mini Egg Caramel Crispies and a fondant iced Linzer Bunny Shortbread biscuit.
Craig Wood, Assistant Retail Director at Warrens Bakery says: “We’re delighted to be able to launch our fantastic new products that have been especially developed for spring. There are lots of new flavours to try, especially our new Steak and Cornish Blue Pasty which I think customers are going to love”.
Ben Stansfield, Head of Sales and Marketing at The Cornish Cheese Co, added: “We’re really excited about this collaboration with Warrens Bakery. The pairing of our Cornish Blue with their classic steak pasty is a brilliant celebration of two local favourites, and we’re proud to be part of a product that champions great Cornish produce.
Alongside these delicious new additions for spring, Warrens Bakery fans can still enjoy their long-time favourites, from Cornish pasties to pastries and freshly brewed coffee.
Established back in 1860, Warrens Bakery – which boasts 43 stores in total – has remained committed to provenance, artisanal craftsmanship and innovative flavours while honouring beloved traditional recipes, ensuring that it caters to all tastes and occasions.