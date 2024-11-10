MAYOR of Liskeard Christina Whitty joined volunteer Neil Walsh to lay a poppy on all the war graves and Ministry of Defence graves in the town.
“Neil, a serving warrant officer at HMS Raleigh, has been working extremely hard over the past several months to renovate all the graves, some of which had to be found in the first place,” said Cllr Whitty.
“I would like to thank Neil on behalf of the town for his amazing restoration work. Thanks too to Jim Tobias, who made all the poppies for displays all over our town, and to our Royal British Legion chairman Chrissy Henwood who painted them all.”