Police are seeking the public’s help to trace 48-year-old man Victor Michell, also known as Mickey Mitchell, who is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: "He is from Penzance and has links throughout Cornwall, specifically Liskeard, St Austell, Redruth and Camborne.
"Michell is 6ft tall, with dark brown hair and green eyes."
Anybody who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to not approach him but to call police on 999 immediately, quoting log 0124 of 19 March or reference 50230063796.