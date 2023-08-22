Liskeard Leisure Centre is holding taster sessions this August for anyone interested in trying walking football and walking netball.
Following the rules of the standard game, walking sports are an increasingly popular form of exercise for those recovering from illness and injury and those of more mature years. They also provide an opportunity to meet new, like-minded people in a friendly, sociable setting.
Walking netball and football demonstrations were held as part of Liskeard Leisure Centre’s recent fiftieth anniversary celebrations.
GLL community sports manager, Karen Edmond, said: “There was a lot of interest which is why we are now running further tasters”
“They’re a great way of re-starting activity and getting fit, whether or not you’ve played either sport before. Movement is gentler and there’s plenty of fun to be had.”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit social enterprise that runs Liskeard and other leisure centres throughout the county on behalf of Cornwall Council.
“Exercise is key to good health and local social prescribing networks are being encouraged to consider these sports for patients” said James Curry, GLL’s Head of Service in Cornwall.
“For both physical and mental health reasons, they’re an excellent way of keeping active.”
The sessions will take place in the Sports Hall at Liskeard Leisure Centre as follows:
Walking Football – Tuesday, August 29, 2pm to 3pm
Walking Netball – Tuesday, August 29, 3pm to 4pm