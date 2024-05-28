FUNDRAISERS who walked around the clock have brought in more than £34,000 for Cancer Research UK.
The annual Relay for Life event in Liskeard is unique in Cornwall and sees teams complete laps around the track for a continuous 24 hours.
This year the 17 teams of walkers and spectators were buoyed along by more entertainment than ever with the New Music for Life festival stage running throughout.
“Thank you to everyone for their support,” said fundraiser Bernie Cole.“Every year there are more and more purple survivor T-shirts, this means that all our efforts for Cancer Research are making a huge difference to people's lives.”
FUNDRAISERS at this years Relay for Life in Liskeard. (Picture: Jon Harris Photography) (Jon Harris Photography)