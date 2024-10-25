A stone 'swan island' has been raised by a group of volunteers - after becoming submerged by rising tides.
The stack next to a medieval bridge is used by breeding swans but kept being flooded by recent super moon tides.
The island in Wadebridge, Cornwall was last refurbished 28 years ago but has since suffered erosion.
Volunteers gathered up to lower three tons of stone and two tons of earth from the bridge to raise the island by about one metre.
Cornwall Councillor Robin Moorcroft, who organised the volunteers to get the materials down to the island at low tide, said he decided to take action after he "noticed the swans on the nest, building away as they do".
He added: "Unfortunately, a few days later, we came back down and we'd had particularly high tides, and I saw the swan sticking her head in the water looking for the eggs.
"It was really heartbreaking. So, I spoke to a few lads, and really, as they say, the rest is history."
Adrian Langdon, a local naturalist and warden of the local bird reserve told of the significance, saying: "Swans and the swans nest have always been a part of the community. Children walk this way to school every day."