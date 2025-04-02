STUDENTS from a North Cornwall school were given a hands on catering experience after a visit from the food team of one of Cornwall’s best-known pub chains.
St Austell Brewery’s food team paid a visit to Wadebridge School alongside its trusted associates from Truro & Penwith College to support the Cornwall Hospitality Collective, a community group which seeks to share best practice in hospitality between its members and encouraging training of future generations who may seek to enter the industry .
As a business which seeks to nurture the next generation of talent in the hospitality industry, the St Austell Brewery team worked with 100 Year 10 students, guiding them through the process of preparing a delicious mackerel niçoise salad on the day.
As part of the students’ GCSE Catering and Hospitality studies, the hands-on experience not only enhanced their curriculum but also offered them valuable insight into the exciting career opportunities within the industry.
Long-standing fish supplier from St Ives, Mathew Stephens, generously donated the mackerel and Westcountry Fruit Sale supplied the rest of the ingredients. Their support enabled the brewery to showcase the very best of Cornish produce while inspiring the chefs and hospitality professionals of the future.
Jon Kelley, early careers manager at St Austell Brewery, said: "I am particularly proud to have been able to spend some time at this school, as not only does it serve families in Wadebridge itself, but it also supports families in the wider community – from Padstow, through Rock and Polzeath, up to Port Isaac and beyond.
“Hospitality is a key career opportunity in these areas, and I believe it’s vital that we continue to engage and inspire young people to explore the rewarding paths available in our industry. Seeing their enthusiasm today has been fantastic, and we look forward to supporting more young talent in the future."