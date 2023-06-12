PLANS to relocate a closure-threatened post office outlet to an adjoining village have been ditched due to 'space constraints'.
Wadebridge Post Office, which had been based at the Spar shop on The Platt, Wadebridge, had initially planned to relocate the branch to a sister store in Egloshayle.
However, after public consultation and reviewing the premises, it has now been decided that there is insufficient space for the post office, meaning it will close.
It leaves residents in the town with making trips to post offices in St Mabyn, which is open for three hours a day (two on a Saturday), or making the seven-mile trip to Bodmin and comes in a month which is set to see the town's HSBC branch close at the end of June.
The Post Office says it is inviting applications from potential retail partners who might be interested in running a Wadebridge branch concession on their behalf in the form of a franchise.
"In a letter to customers, the network provision manager, Adam Shillcock wrote: "We are writing further to our letter dated 22 May 2023 and our consultation proposal to move the
"Wadebridge Post Office to the new premises located at Spar, 61 Egloshayle Road, Wadebridge, PL27 6AE.
"Our retail partner, Spar, have reviewed the premises again and although initially they had plans to incorporate a Post Office counter in the store, they will not be able to undertake improvements at the proposed new premises due to space constraints. Therefore, it would not be suitable to accommodate the Post Office branch as originally envisaged. Regrettably, as the lease has expired at the current Wadebridge branch location, and as they have no other suitable alternative premises, our retail partner has now resigned.
"As a result, the local public consultation on the proposed relocation of the branch to 61 Egloshayle Road, Wadebridge has ceased with immediate effect. Subsequently, due to the lease expiry at the current branch location and as the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use, Wadebridge Post Office branch will close on Monday 19 June 2023 at 17:30. We appreciate that this is very disappointing news.
"The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible. We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf. The vacancy is currently being advertised on our website; a direct link is detailed below. Applications will be carefully considered Find Post Office opportunities near PL27 7AE - Run a Post Office. If you are aware of any interested parties, please do share the link with them. Any new location proposal would be subject to our Principles of Community Engagement process."