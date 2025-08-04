A DELAYED implementation which will see the first increase in car parking charges since 2009 has come into effect.
Wadebridge Town Council has said that it delayed the previously announced implementation in order to undertake a consultation period where residents submitted comments and concerns over the plans to be considered by the council.
As part of the proposed changes which were subject to consultation, concern over a not insignificant increase in the cost of parking at the car park in Egloshayle was raised by a number of residents. The council has said it is working to implement changes to that proposal but it will take time.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council confirmed that the new charges began on August 5, adding: “The delay in implementation was due to the required consultation period, during which we welcomed your feedback. All comments and concerns submitted have been carefully considered and discussed by the council. If you emailed us during the consultation, you will receive a personal reply in due course – thank you for taking the time to share your views.
“This is the first increase in parking charges since 2009, and even with this adjustment, our car parks remain cheaper than others in the town. The revised charges are necessary to ensure the ongoing maintenance and operation of the car parks.
“From consultation responses received we have listened and will seek to amend the charging periods in Egloshayle Car Park but that will not be possible on August 5 due to the legal process to be followed. We will however ensure the charging periods are revised as soon as possible. Please contact the town clerk if you have any further queries: [email protected].”
The spokesperson also confirmed that the signage in all the car parks affected will have been amended to reflect the new charges which are now applicable.
Comments
