A NORTH Cornwall funeral director has donated £500 to support the work of a Cornish child bereavement organisation.
R J Bray & Son, located in Wadebridge, made a donation to Penhaligon’s Friends from their charitable fund, the Bray Fund. This fund was established in 2013 to commemorate David Bray’s 30 years with the family business.
The Bray Fund has provided thousands of pounds worth of funding to various community groups and charitable organisations in Wadebridge and surrounding areas.
Penhaligon’s Friends is celebrating 30 years of providing specialist support annually, working with more than 1,000 children and young people throughout Cornwall annually who have lost a family member or friend.
Since 1995, the charity has provided a supportive environment that enables grieving children to share their experiences as they move through their healing process. Assistance is offered to family caregivers to help them respond appropriately to the needs of bereaved children and young people.
The charity also facilitates training in childhood loss and grief for family caregivers, schools, relevant professionals, and the wider Cornish community.
David Bray, funeral director at R J Bray & Son said: “Over the many years that I have worked in the funeral profession, I have sadly had to conduct many funerals that have involved bereaved children. We wanted to give this donation to Penhaligon’s Friends to help them with the fantastic work they do.”
Julie Parker, chief executive of Penhaligon’s Friends said: “We are so grateful to David and his family for supporting our work through the Bray Fund. It will help us continue providing help and support to young people aged 4 to 18 across the county. In the Wadebridge and surrounding area, we have supported 51 children from 30 families during the last year.”
To learn more about Penhaligon’s Friends visit penhaligonsfriends.org.uk