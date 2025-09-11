Fire fighters from Wadebridge Community Fire Station took to the car park of their local supermarket offering to wash the cars of customers.
In total, £732.77 was raised for the Firefighters Charity thanks to the efforts of the fire crews, who later when confirming the amount raised issued thanks to those who donated.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “A huge thank you to Tesco for kindly allowing us use of their car park for our charity car wash, and to everyone who brought their cars along to be washed.
“Your support made the event a real success and we couldn’t have done it without you. A grand total of £732.77 was raised!”
