A CORNISH drama group of people with learning disabilities is gearing up for its much-anticipated spring show.
Wadebridge Drama Llamas, based at Hft’s Resource Centre in Wadebridge, has been busy rehearsing ready for its production ‘A Night at The Musicals’ at Wadebridge Social Club in May.
The Drama Llamas, supported by learning disability charity Hft is a group of learning disabled adults with a love of performing.
The group, which launched nine years ago, rehearses every Thursday. Its much-anticipated annual show is always a sell-out.
This year’s theme, ‘A Night at the Musicals’, was chosen by the members, with each choosing a different song to perform.
The audience can expect to hear classics from the hit stage show Mamma Mia and Fiddler on the Roof as well as the Queen Musical, We Will Rock You.
Darren, who is supported by Hft at the resource centre, will be among those taking to the stage.
He said: “I will be performing Singing in the Rain because I love the song. I will be holding an umbrella and wearing a raincoat. I'm really looking forward to singing it for everyone.
“I love singing – I do it all the time – and I really love being part of the Drama Llamas and look forward to our meeting every week.”
As well as performing, the group makes all the costumes, sets and props needed for the show on a Thursday afternoon at the Resource Centre and previous performances in the past have seen the group perform Grease and Jack and the Beanstalk.
The show will be held at Wadebridge Social Club on May 15. Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.