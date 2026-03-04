Looking ahead to the tour, Mark Jenkin says: “It's perfect timing announcing the Rose of Nevada preview tour dates on St Piran’s Day, the day of Cornwall’s patron saint. The film was made in Cornwall, working with Cornwall’s abundance of talent and is rooted in the communities and culture of this place. So, I’m thrilled to be on the road personally taking Rose of Nevada out to audiences across Cornwall, the South West and beyond, ahead of its official UK/Ireland release.”