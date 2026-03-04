CINEPHILES from across the South West are being given a chance to see the local landscape on the big screen before the rest of the country, as the region hosts a number of preview screenings of Cornwall’s BAFTA-winning filmmaker Mark Jenkin’s Rose of Nevada.
Rose of Nevada, is a ghostly time-slip drama starring George MacKay, Callum Turner and Irish actor Francis Magee
In the film, Jobless young father Nick (George MacKay) and enigmatic drifter Liam (Callum Turner) sign up for the trip with captain Murgey (Francis Magee). But when they return, with a hold full of fish, time has slipped: the harbour is bustling and they are greeted as if they are the original crew.
So far, the ghostly tale has only been shown at selected international film festivals, including Venice, Toronto, New York and Glasgow. and is not due for official UK and Ireland-wide release by BFI Distribution until Friday, April 24.
However, the region’s film lovers are being treated to a special St Piran’s Day gift, as it has been announced that Mark Jenkin will deliver a series of advance Q&A screenings across Cornwall, launching with a special screening on Tuesday, April 7 in his home town cinema, Newlyn Filmhouse.
Looking ahead to the tour, Mark Jenkin says: “It's perfect timing announcing the Rose of Nevada preview tour dates on St Piran’s Day, the day of Cornwall’s patron saint. The film was made in Cornwall, working with Cornwall’s abundance of talent and is rooted in the communities and culture of this place. So, I’m thrilled to be on the road personally taking Rose of Nevada out to audiences across Cornwall, the South West and beyond, ahead of its official UK/Ireland release.”
- Tuesday, April 7, 7pm: Filmhouse, Newlyn
- Wednesday, April 8, 7pm: Ritz, Penzance
- Thursday, April 9, 7pm: The Poly, Falmouth
- Friday, April 10, 7pm: Regal Cinema, Redruth
- Saturday, April 11, 5.30pm: The Lighthouse, Newquay
- Saturday, April 11, 8pm: Plaza, Truro
- Sunday, April 12, 5.30pm: Regal Cinema, Wadebridge
- Monday, April 13, 5.45pm: White River, St Austell
- Monday, April 13, 7.15pm: Capitol Cinema, Bodmin
Like Mark Jenkin’s two earlier features - the BAFTA-winning box office hit Bait (2019) and acclaimed eerie folk horror Enys Men (2022), Rose of Nevada was shot on 16mm using a Bolex clockwork camera and makes major use of Cornish coastal locations and Cornish film crew and talent, including acting roles for Cornwall-based Edward Rowe and Mary Woodvine and hands-on off-camera work experience stints for Falmouth University students.
The film’s title comes from a fishing boat which reappears in its old, now distressed, Cornish harbour 30 years after it and its crew were lost at sea in a storm. Villagers who remember better times, take it as a sign the Rose of Nevada needs to go out to sea again and perhaps change the community’s fortunes.
