FIREWORKS are set to kickstart 2025 in style in Wadebridge after its council announced the event will go ahead.
Wadebridge Town Council had previously issued pleas for volunteers to help.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We're welcoming 2025 with a spectacular fireworks display that will take place on New Year’s Eve.
“The fireworks display will be launched around midnight from Jubilee Playing Fields (weather permitting). If there are adverse wind conditions on the evening of the fireworks this could be relocated to the skatepark area – please note this will not be known until the evening.
“The fireworks will create a stunning finale to end the year for both visitors and residents of Wadebridge.
“We hope it will give the public an opportunity to come out and enjoy the display.”