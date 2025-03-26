VOTING is now open for the Muddy Stilettos Awards with the announcement of 105 finalists in Cornwall.
Now in their 12th year, the awards celebrate independent lifestyle businesses across the country.
In total, 2,205 finalists were shortlisted for this year’s finals line-up as the very best of independent lifestyle businesses across 35 counties in the UK.
The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category voted by Muddy Stilettos readers and customers have made the Cornwall finals.
People now have the chance until April 15 to vote for their favourite five independent lifestyle businesses in each of the 21 categories with four new category additions this year, including Best Family Experience, Best Sports and Fitness Instructor, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.
The list of the 2025 finalists for the Duchy can be viewed at www.cornwall.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/ with voting closing at 1pm, on April 15.
The winners of the regional voting will be announced on April 30 with every winner automatically entered to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards to be crowned the ‘Best of the Best’.
Live tracking of the voting can be found on the live results page at www. cornwall.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/ live-results/ which visualises the votes using ‘Voting Cocktails’ depicting the up-to-date percentage of votes achieved by each finalist in every category, refreshed every 15 minutes.
Muddy Stilettos is the UK’s No1 women’s lifestyle website and trusted local guide for cosmopolitan women outside London looking to make the most of their precious time.
In 2024, a total of 515,000 votes were cast making the Muddy Stilettos, the UK’s most prestigious lifestyle business awards.
Visit www.cornwall.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote to find out which businesses are finalists with voting closing at 1pm on April 15.