LISKEARD Unlocked needs public votes so that the town will be featured in a celebration gallery.
Each year, places around the country take part in Heritage Open Days, and local people get to explore buildings usually kept behind closed doors.
This year, Liskeard is shortlisted to appear in a 30th anniversary picture special.
“It is a real accolade for us to get this far,” said the town council. “Liskeard Unlocked is a brilliant event, bringing together a wide range of local organisations. Heritage Open Days provides a focus for us to work together and develop new activities celebrating the town's culture and heritage.” Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk