VOLUNTEERS have been sought to help make a town sparkle at Christmas time.
Wadebridge Town Council is seeking volunteers to help with the erection of the lights in the town ahead of the Christmas period.
Each year, a team led by local business Davey Electrical Services transform the town into a winter wonderland of festivities.
They are looking for volunteers to help all day between 8am and 5pm, mornings between 8am until 12pm or the afternoons between 12.30pm and 5pm or completion.
“Wadebridge Town Council are looking for volunteers to help with the erection of the Christmas Lights on Sunday November 24, 2024
“The Town Council are looking for people to assist either all day or with morning/afternoon shifts. You will be working with the reliable team at Davey Electrical Services ltd who depend on volunteers every year to make the Town's display successful.
“The approximate shift timings are all day between 8am until 5pm (or completion), the AM shift between 8am until 12pm or the PM shift between 12:30pm until 5pm (or completion).