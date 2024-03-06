VOLUNTEERS of all ages from across South East Cornwall came together earlier this month to take part in a mass tree planting event in Downderry.
On February 16, local residents and volunteers headed to the picturesque hills of Downderry valley and planted 44 fruit trees and 600 hedging plants as part of the county's Forest for Cornwall initiative – organised alongside Deviock Parish Council and Downderry and Seaton's Resident Association (DASRA).
Forest for Cornwall is a countywide initiative hosted by Cornwall Council which aims to offer support to volunteers in towns and villages looking to plant trees to help protect and enhance the local environment.
A spokesperson who volunteered at the event said: “It was a beautiful morning and many hands made light work, with all plants introduced to their new home by early afternoon!
“A big thank you to the Cornwall Council Forest for Cornwall project officer, the parish project team and all the volunteers who attended on the 16th and worked so hard with planting and mulching, fuelled by some excellent pasties from Westcountry Bakery in Torpoint.
“We are grateful to our Cornwall Cllr Armand Toms, whose community chest funding covered the cost of the event, to include on-site portaloo, food and drinks.”