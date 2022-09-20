Volunteers needed to help town shine for Christmas
[email protected]
Thursday 29th September 2022 7:00 am
Share
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help make sure Liskeard’s Christmas lights dazzle this year. ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help make sure Liskeard’s Christmas lights dazzle this year.
There’s a range of roles to fill, says the Town Council, and scope for people to give just a few hours of their time, or to be part of an ongoing core group.
A call has gone out for: people to form a committee, and a coordinator; fundraisers; electricians; able-bodied people to put the lights up on Sunday November 6 and 20; and lots of hands on deck in January to take the lights down.
Anyone interested in taking on a role should make contact by October 3 on [email protected] or call 01579 345407.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |