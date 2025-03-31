ORGANISERS of the annual Saltash Half Marathon, 5K+ and Fun Run are looking for volunteers to help guide runners on their way.
The popular annual event, held as part of the Saltash May Fair celebrations, always attracts large numbers for all three races.
“If you can spare just three hours on the morning of Sunday, May 4, please let me know,” said race organiser Colin Bunting. “We have two shifts of helpers, the first shift is 9:30am to 12:30pm and the second is 11am to 2pm.
“We will donate £10 per helper position covered to any organisation or charity of your choice. All helpers will receive a snack lunch on the day.”
A list of marshal positions with timings are available on the Tamar Trotters website.