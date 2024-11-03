A TEAM of volunteers is helping provide hot food and drinks to people living rough as the colder nights draw in.
Callington Community Soup Run do regular trips to Plymouth and were very busy on their last visit, said member Jeremy Gist.
“There are so many people in dire need of help and support, we were able to provide hot food, drinks, and soup to over 85 people as well as essentials such as toiletries, socks, underwear, and cat and dog food.
“My thanks to all the members of our team and to Callington Freemasons for the use of their kitchens for the prep work.”