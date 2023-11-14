Callington’s Poppy Group and other local people have come together at the Community Centre to fill boxes for men, women, children and families with hand-knitted toys, gifts and needed items.
“The boxes will be collected by Darren Tait and taken by him, and other volunteers, to Ukraine where we hope they will help lift the spirits of people living in terrifying and terrible conditions,” said Aileen Moore,
“They’re sent with love from Callington Poppy Volunteer Group and our community.”
A team will be setting out from Callington on Saturday (November 25) to head to the Polish border with the latest delivery in vans, and plan to go again on December 17.