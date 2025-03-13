CONCERNS from local residents over speeding have led to the launch of a volunteer Community Speed Watch team in Saltash.
The national initiative, managed locally by county councillor Hilary Frank, is a joint effort to improve road safety.
Currently, the two locations within Saltash where volunteers will be recording data are New Road and Fairmead Road.
Cllr Frank said: “I encourage anyone with suggestions for other locations or interested in joining our volunteers to contact me. Your input is crucial in helping us deter dangerous driving and keeping our streets safe.”
Speed data is recorded in a national police database – and keepers of vehicles exceeding the speed limit are contacted with a letter detailing the risk and consequences of their actions. Repeat offenders will receive a police visit.